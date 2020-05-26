New Canaan PD: Man hits random woman walking with car, before attempting to kidnap her then drown her in river

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested in New Canaan Monday for allegedly hitting a random woman who was walking with his car and then attempting to kidnap and drown her in a river, before witnesses stopped him.

Police say at around 4 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a witness who observed a woman whose head was being held underwater in a river by a man, in the wooded area near 1037 Valley Road. The man was later identified as 31-year-old Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui (Alvarado), of Norwalk.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the victim sitting with the witnesses of the attempted drowning, as well as Alvarado, who was standing at the rear of a red Honda Civic that had windshield damage.

An investigation revealed that the victim had been walking south on Valley Road, against oncoming traffic, when she said she saw Alvarado’s car pass by her several times.

The victim told police that she had thought that the driver was lost and remembered the first two letters of that car’s license plate, which later matched Alvarado’s vehicle.

The victim then stated that while she was walking, she was struck from behind by Alvarado’s vehicle and her head hit the windshield.

After hitting the victim, police say Alvarado attempted to put her in the back of his car, before a struggle ensued. He then allegedly dragged her down an embankment to a river, where he attempted to drown her by placing her head under the water.

Police say Alvarado did not release the victim until witnesses yelled at him. Subsequently, Alvarado and the victim walked up the embankment to Valley Road.

According to police, the victim stated that she did not know Alvarado or had ever seen him before this incident.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. Her identity was not released.

Alvarado was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and kidnapping. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Authorities say that this was an isolated, random crime, and that since Alvarado is now in custody, there is no threat to the public.

Police are now asking anyone with information regarding the incident, or any witnesses who were in the area, or anyone in the area with surveillance video, to contact them at 203-594-3522.

The incident remains under investigation.