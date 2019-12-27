Live Now
Path to the Playoff: Watch live from the semifinals

New Canaan PD: Reward offered for tips about suspected child molester

Crime

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Leland Robinson, wanted for sexual assault, risk of injury to a child. (Photo: New Canaan Police Department)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A reward is being offered for tips that lead police to a suspected child molester.

New Canaan Police say 31-year-old Leland Robinson of New York is wanted by police on four charges:

  1. Enticing A Minor By Computer
  2. Sexual Assault 2nd Degree
  3. Sexual Assault 4th Degree
  4. Risk of Injury To a Child

Police say Robinson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 155 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Robinson is asked to call New Canaan Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss