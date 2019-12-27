New Canaan PD: Reward offered for tips about suspected child molester

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A reward is being offered for tips that lead police to a suspected child molester.
New Canaan Police say 31-year-old Leland Robinson of New York is wanted by police on four charges:
- Enticing A Minor By Computer
- Sexual Assault 2nd Degree
- Sexual Assault 4th Degree
- Risk of Injury To a Child
Police say Robinson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 155 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Robinson is asked to call New Canaan Police.