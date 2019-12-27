New Canaan PD: Reward offered for tips about suspected child molester

Leland Robinson, wanted for sexual assault, risk of injury to a child. (Photo: New Canaan Police Department)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A reward is being offered for tips that lead police to a suspected child molester.

New Canaan Police say 31-year-old Leland Robinson of New York is wanted by police on four charges:

Enticing A Minor By Computer Sexual Assault 2nd Degree Sexual Assault 4th Degree Risk of Injury To a Child

Police say Robinson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 155 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Robinson is asked to call New Canaan Police.