New Canaan police investigating multiple cases of breaking and entering of vehicles

NEW CANAAN, Conn., (WTNH)– Investigations are underway after reports of multiple breaking and entering of vehicles and stolen vehicles on Sunday.

Officers received a report of individuals attempting to enter a vehicle on Sept. 5, at 5:15 a.m on Orchard Drive. As police were responding to this case, another phone call was made from a resident on Orchard Drive, saying that someone was in their driveway, trying to enter a vehicle.

Police found both vehicles unlocked, but nothing was taken and nothing of value was left inside the vehicles. A witness described two vehicles leaving the area, believing they were the suspects fleeing the scene.

Just hours after the first two incidents, another call was made around 10 a.m. on Butler Lane, reporting a stolen 2016 GMC Yukon XL.

The vehicle was parked in the owner’s driveway and was stolen overnight. The owner says the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside the vehicle. Police believe that the stolen vehicle was seen driving by the suspects entering vehicles on Orchard Drive.

Police talked with other residents around the Butler Lane neighborhood. Two residents told police that their vehicles were unlocked, entered, and rummaged through, yet nothing of value was left and nothing was taken from the vehicles.

This is an active investigation. Police urge residents to remember to lock their vehicles and the keys with them. Never leave valuables in your vehicles, always secure them.

Police say often times identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen.