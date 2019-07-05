New Haven firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting girlfriend in Branford

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven firefighter is facing multiple charges in connection to a assault on a woman during a domestic violence incident.

Marcos Eduardo Demelo was arrested on July 3rd, following the alleged attack on a woman who told Branford police that she is his girlfriend.

Demelo, of Branford, is charged with 3rd degree strangulation, 2nd degree threatening, 3rd degree assault and breach of peace. He was released on a $20,000 bond. Details of a protective order issued in this case were not immediately available.

According to police records, a neighbor heard the alleged victim screaming for help outside in the parking lot. Arriving officers wrote that they found Demelo in possession of the woman’s “car keys, cell phone and Apple iWatch.” Reports indicate Demelo told the officers he had possession of the woman’s keys “because he didn’t want [redacted] to leave.”

Branford officers wrote in their reports that they noticed the alleged victim was wearing a T-shirt that was “torn in the front and [redacted] had visible bruising on [redacted] right bicep.”

Marcos Eduardo Demelo

The alleged victim said Demelo twice threatened to kill her and said, “I’m going to shoot you.”

Police in New York seized two firearms belonging to Demelo that were being stored at his mother’s home.

Officers said Demelo told them that the woman had just arrived home from a bar in New Haven where the two had been drinking.

Demelo is already on paid leave from the New Haven Fire Depatment, in connection to a separate criminal investigation. In that case, he is accused of stealing funds from house account at the Whitney Avenue Firehouse.

Messages left for comment with fire Chief John Alston Jr., and the fire union president have not been returned.

Reached by phone, Demelo told News 8’s Mario Boone, “I have no comment for your right now, buddy.”

From the Office of the Director of Communications for the City of New Haven: “Firefighter Demelo remains the subject of an ongoing internal investigation by NHFD officials”.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.