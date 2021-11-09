New Haven man accused of pulling gun during argument in Bethel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a gun during an argument at a gas station in Bethel.

Bethel Police arrested 21-year-old Wilber Zayas Monday night after he allegedly brandished a firearm during an argument with another person in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Stony Hill Road.

Police said Zayas left the scene, but officers found him driving in Newtown.

Zayas admitted to having a firearm without a permit, carrying a high-capacity magazine, and displaying the firearm in an intimidating manner, according to police.

He faces charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a high-capacity magazine, second-degree breach of peace, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Zayas was released on a $25,000 surety bond. He is due in court on Nov. 18