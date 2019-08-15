New Haven man arrested at Bradley Airport for having brass knuckles

(WTNH) — A New Haven man was arrested at Bradley International Airport Wednesday after he attempted to pass security with brass knuckles in his possession.

Connecticut State Police said at around 5:37, Matthew Smith, 32, was being screened at a TSA checkpoint when TSA detected the brass knuckles.

He was charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and Tampering with Airport Equipment.

Smith was released on a $500 bond and will appear in court on August 29.

