New Haven: Man arrested on multiple charges after found sleeping in stolen car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was arrested on multiple charges after found sleeping in a stolen car on I-91 South in New Haven Friday afternoon.

At 2:01 p.m. Friday, Connecticut State Troopers responded to the area of exit 6 on reports of an unresponsive man sitting in a parked car.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined the man was sleeping in the car, located on the right shoulder of the entrance ramp.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Edwin Leon-Guerrero, who was found with a glass crack pipe on him during the incident.

During the investigation, Troopers observed multiple signs signaling the car had been stolen, including a damaged ignition.

After conducting a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) check, Officials discovered the car had been reported stolen on November 21. The investigation confirmed the license plate did not belong to the unregistered car, suspending Leon-Guerrero’s license privileges. He did not have his license on him at the time.

He was subsequently taken into custody on multiple motor vehicle and
criminal charges, consisting of the following:

  • Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Owner Permission
  • Possesson of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Failure To Carry Operator’s License
  • Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License
  • Misuse of Registration Marker Plate

He was held on a $25,000 cash surety bond but was unable to post bond. He was transported to the New Haven Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear at the New Haven Superior Court on November 29 at 9 a.m.

