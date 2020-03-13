New Haven man charged with manslaughter in 2018 death of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 25-year-old New Haven man was arrested on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the 2018 death of his six-month-old baby.

Police say that at around 8 a.m., Rashaad Ratchford turned himself in to New Haven Police after an investigation into the October 2018 death of his child.

According to police, on Oct. 29, 2018, the child was hospitalized in critical condition with symptoms of a shaken baby, which the police report describes as when a child has been violently shaken to the point that it causes brain injury.

The child was pronounced dead the next day.

Ratchford was charged with manslaughter and risk of injury to a child after an arrest warrant was obtained on Feb. 27, 2020.

“Although it is important not to re-victimize a family that loses a child, in this case, Detective Soto and other members of the Special Victims Unit used their diligence and fought for justice for the child who no longer had a voice in the matter. I commend Detective Soto and ALL the members of SVU for their tireless search for justice,” said Assistant Chief of Investigations Karl Jacobson.

“Detective Soto worked diligently with the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office to bring justice for the innocent life that was lost. I commend Soto’s unwavering perseverance in his handling of this difficult case,” added SVU Supervisor Sergeant Jessie Agosto.

Ratchford was held on a $250,000 bond.