New Haven man dies after shooting on Thanksgiving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has died days after he was shot Thanksgiving morning, police said Tuesday.

Officers received 911 calls about a person shot on Sherman Avenue, between Elm Street and Whalley Avenue, around 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 25.

A concerned citizen led responding officers to 45-year-old Lemuel Hamilton who had been hit by gunfire, according to police.

Hamilton was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.

