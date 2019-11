Willie McFarland, 52 of New Haven (Photo: Hamden police department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly committing two murders back in 1987.

Hamden police said Willie McFarland, 52, was charged with the murders of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Gregory Harris, 23.

On August 21, 1987, police say McFarland killed them inside their home on Fitch Street.

McFarland is being held on a $2 million bond.

Hamden Police Department is expected to provide an update later this afternoon.