New Haven man facing kidnapping charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is now facing kidnapping and weapons charges.
Police say at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, they were investigating a kidnapping complaint. Police stopped a motor vehicle and arrested 34-year-old Luis Xavier Rivera.
Police say they seized a facsimile firearm and a knife.
Rivera is facing the following charges:
- Kidnapping first degree with a firearm.
- Weapon in a motor vehicle (two counts).
- Carrying a dangerous weapon (two counts).
- Threatening first degree.
His bond was set at $250,000.
There is no information on the victim at this time.