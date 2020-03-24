 

New Haven man facing kidnapping charges

34-year-old Luis Xavier Rivera of New Haven. (Photo: New Haven Police Department)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is now facing kidnapping and weapons charges.

Police say at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, they were investigating a kidnapping complaint. Police stopped a motor vehicle and arrested 34-year-old Luis Xavier Rivera.

Police say they seized a facsimile firearm and a knife.

Rivera is facing the following charges:

  • Kidnapping first degree with a firearm.
  • Weapon in a motor vehicle (two counts).
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon (two counts).
  • Threatening first degree. 

His bond was set at $250,000.

There is no information on the victim at this time.

