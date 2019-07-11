New Haven man sentenced for illegal ammunition possession

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced Thursday for illegal possession of ammunition following an April 2018 encounter with police, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham.

New Haven police asked Ronnell Rogers, 26, to exit his vehicle and handcuffed him after observing him and another individual with a marijuana cigarette and a clear plastic bag of marijuana.

Police located a firearm with an altered serial number in the vehicle.

Upon their discovery, Rogers attempted to run but was quickly apprehended and searched to find a .45 caliber round in his pants and crack cocaine concealed in his underwear.

At the time of his arrest, Rogers had previous felony convictions for firearm, larceny and risk of injuries offenses.

Rogers, who has been detained since his arrest, pleaded guilty on one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon in April of 2019.

According to U.S. Attorney Durham, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced Rogers to approximately 17 months of imprisonment, time already served and three years of supervised release.

This case is a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program which aims to unite law enforcement agencies and community members in reducing violent crimes.