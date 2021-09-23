New Haven officer charged in deadly Las Vegas crash free on bond, allowed to return to CT

LAS VEGAS (WTNH) — New Haven police officer Robert Ferraro, facing DUI charges in connection to a crash in Las Vegas that killed a fellow officer, has posted bond and will be allowed to return to Connecticut.

Officer Joshua Castellano, 35, was ejected from the Rolls Royce fellow officer Ferraro was driving at the time of the crash, according to police.

Ferraro’s attorney Gabriel Grasso said there were other individuals in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Ferraro appeared in court Thursday, facing one charge of driving under the influence with death. He posted his $100,000 bond and will be allowed to come back to Connecticut.

New Haven Police Officer Robert Ferraro appears in court in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2021.

Grasso said in a Thursday morning press conference, Nevada has two trial courts: justice court and district court. The case is currently under justice court, as that court functions as a preliminary hearing court for the potential to reach district court.

The attorney said this case is a tragedy and that his client knew Castellano since high school and even went through the police academy together.

VIDEO: Robert Ferraro’s attorney holds media briefing following court appearance on Sept. 23

“This isn’t just a friend that passed away, but a fellow police officer that passed away,” Grasso said.

Ferraro has also been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The court said Ferraro is not allowed to drive until further notice, he must surrender his passport and he must wear an electronic monitor that will initiate a random test to evaluate whether he is drinking alcohol.

Calling hours for Castellano will be held Thursday afternoon.