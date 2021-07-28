New Haven PD arrest two men for possession of seven illegal firearms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested two 20 year-olds who were in possession of multiple illegal firearms.

New Haven Police received information on two suspects with multiple illegal firearms Monday at around 6:45 p.m. An investigation took place involving the Shooting Task Force, Criminal Intelligence Unit, Narcotics Enforcement Unit, New Haven Probation, and New Haven Patrol officers.

Charles Henderson, 23, of New Haven and Davante Jones, 20, of New Haven were both arrested outside of a 179 Blatchley Avenue residence.

After gaining a search warrant, police found a rifle, two semi-automatic handguns, and four more semi-automatic handguns.

Henderson was arrested and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Stealing of a Firearm

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Jones was arrested and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Henderson and Jones are being held on $400,000 bond each. Their hearing took place in Superior Court Wednesday.