NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A police chase in New Haven led to the arrest of three people after a gun was found.

Police tried to pull over 18-year-old Farris Flowers Jr. but he sped off and led them on a car chase through the Hill South area last Sunday.

That’s when officers noticed someone in the car toss a gun. As the chase reached I-95 South, Flowers Jr’s car ran out of gas.

38-year-old David Hobby and 19-year-old Nychell Hamilton were also arrested. All three are facing multiple charges.