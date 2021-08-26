New Haven police expected to provide update on 2019 shooting that left one man dead, injured former police captain

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are providing an update into the investigation of a homicide and non-fatal shooting that happened in August of 2019.

On Thursday, Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Renee Dominguez will provide an update on the shooting that occurred on August 12, 2019.

The shooting that took place killed 46-year-old Troy Clark of West Haven, and injured New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff.

Duff, who has since retired from the police department, was off-duty and saw the shooting in progress. He tried to stop the shooting before the gunman turned on him.

Duff underwent surgery and made a recovery from his injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the shooting.