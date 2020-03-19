New Haven police investigate after 18-year-old man shot in legs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured on Wednesday night.

Police say that at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert of gunfire in the area of Shepard Street, between Huntington Street and Read Street, in the Newhallville neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old New Haven man suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs that were bleeding heavily. Officers applied tourniquets to the victim before he was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The victim was listed in stable condition and his identity has not yet been released.

According to police, there were two crime scenes during the night and both areas have since been cleared.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.