New Haven Police investigate bank robbery on Forbes Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to the Citizens Bank on Forbes Avenue Tuesday for a report of a bank robbery.

Just before noon, the suspect gave the teller a bag and a note, according to police. He then left the bank and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.

