New Haven police investigate shooting of teen following nearby gunfire, robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in New Haven early Thursday morning, following gunfire and an armed robbery in the same area.

Police say that at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Sherman Avenue, between Whalley Avenue and Percival Street.

Upon arrival, officers were approached by the teen who reported that he had been shot in the foot. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital and he has since been treated and released.

After canvassing the area and locating the crime scene at a Sherman Avenue home, officers found that a parked vehicle, a fence and a garage had been struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

Prior to that shooting, officers had responded to another ShotSpotter alert and found evidence of gunfire near the same location on Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m.

Three hours after that, just before 11:30 p.m., police say that a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to make a delivery, also near that same location. During that robbery, the food order and money were taken.

It has not been determined if the gunfire, the robbery and the shooting are all related at this time.

Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.