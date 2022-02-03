New Haven police taking steps to boost crime solve rate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting answers and justice for families — fast.

The New Haven Police Department says they are taking steps to solve more crimes like they did for the family of 35-year-old Curtis McCray Jr. He was shot to death in October 2019.

Police announced Thursday they have an arrest warrant to charge Michael Holmes with murder. Police said he’s currently behind bars for a separate incident.

McCray’s family says they now have some closure.

“I’m so glad justice, as far as I’m concerned, has been served,” his mother, Angela McCray, said. “I just feel a relief that my son is going to rest in peace now.”

The city says they plan to install more cameras, increase the number of detectives, and work more closely with their partners. They’re hoping this will boost their solve rate, getting answers quicker.

Police ask you to come forward with information if you were involved in an incident that remains unsolved.