WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Jersey man has been charged with federal mail theft offenses in Connecticut, authorities said.

According to court records, Ixavier Holman Jr. of Secaucus, New Jersey, used stolen collection box keys to steal mail from blue collection post offices at 95 Fountain St. in New Haven and 589 Campell Ave. in West Haven. He allegedly used the keys in at least six thefts from December 2022 to June 2023.

Police said Holman was arrested Monday morning after he returned to the West Haven Post Office and tried to access the collection box to steal mail.

According to police, Holman had two post office keys in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Hollman was charged with possession of a postal key, which carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison, theft of mail which carries a maximum term of five years, and theft of U.S. Postal Service property which carries a maximum term of three years.

The suspect appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia and was released on bond.