New Jersey PD investigating abduction of three juveniles by criminal known to carry a firearm

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (WTNH) — Franklin Township Police Department are investigating the abduction of three juveniles Sunday by a man criminally charged.

According to police, Travis Eugene Russell, 36, forced his way into the home of the children’s mother by kicking in the front door. He forcibly removed the three children and made comments that the children were gone.

The children were identified by police as Jasmine Russel, 9, Jaquan Russell, 8, and Jamarcus Russel, 11.

Police report Russell has been criminally charged and has a warrant out for his arrest. He is known to carry two handguns and may have them on his person.

Police say Russel is operating a 2017 Nissan Altima with New Jersey Registration H53MCS, silver color.

Police believe he was last traveling southbound on I-95 in Maryland. He may be traveling toward the Georgia/Texas area with the children.

Sunday evening, police reported they had found the children in Maryland and had the suspect in custody.

Any agency coming in contact with these children or Russel is asked to call Franklin Township Police Department 856-694