OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old Old Saybrook man.

According to police, the Old Saybrook man discovered he was a victim of fraud after he saw $164,284 had been wiped from his checking account.

An investigation found that three individuals created a fraudulent online checking account for the victim and ordered a checkbook to be sent to New Jersey.

After ten separate search and seizure warrants were executed at various financial institutions it was found that Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, New Jersey, allegedly wrote and cashed fraudulent checks from the victim’s account.

Crawford was observed on video surveillance footage in New Jersey depositing and withdrawing fraudulent funds from her bank account, law enforcement officials said. Police obtained an arrest warrant and charged Crawford with two counts of forgery in the second degree and larceny in the first degree.

Old Saybrook police traveled to Hackensack, New Jersey to extradite Crawford from the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Crawford is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Middletown Superior Court Wednesday.

Crawford’s accomplice Shannon Outlaw II, 27, was also extradited from New Jersey on an arrest warrant. Outlaw was charged with forgery in the second degree and larceny in the third degree after police determined he stole from the victim.

Old Saybrook police said a third person in connection to the investigation remains at large. Vitaliy Litvinenko, 35, of Vancouver, Washington has an active arrest warrant for forgery in the third degree and larceny in the second degree after it was determined he stole from the elderly victim.

“This was a very lengthy and complex investigation conducted by Detective First Class Williams”, Michael A. Spera, Chief of Police said. “We will not tolerate our elderly citizens being targeted by criminals. We will use every tool we have to protect them and bring those to justice who prey on our most trusting and vulnerable residents.”