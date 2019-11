NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London High School student was arrested after police said he brought a pellet gun and marijuana to school Monday.

Officers were called to the school, located on 490 Jefferson Ave., just before 10 a.m.

They were able to secure the weapon and take 18-year-old John Parker into custody.

He was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and was given an infraction for possession of marijuana.

He was released on a $5,000 bond later that day.