NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police are investigating two weekend robberies that both happened on Bank Street.

Police say the CVS was robbed just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night and the Walgreens on Sunday around 10 p.m.

Police say in both times, the suspect indicated he had a gun. Police are not saying if the same suspect is responsible for both robberies.

Nearly $1,400 was stolen from the CVS and $200 from the Walgreens. Anyone with information is asked to call New London police.