NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old New London man was arrested Friday night after a fight led police to discover the man’s “ghost gun,” police say.

Police responded to 66 Connecticut Avenue Apartment #2 around 9:31 p.m. Friday to a reported disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene they saw two men fighting, and intervened.

Afterwards the officers witnessed a man leave to enter a different room in the middle of the investigation. Police recovered a loaded .40-caliber ghost gun. The man, identified as 19-year-old Kendall Fluker of New London, was arrested without incident.

The arrest comes two days after a new federal ghost gun law was passed, restricting the sale of firearms that can be sometimes sold without background checks or serial numbers.

Fluker is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.