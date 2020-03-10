Closings
New Milford PD investigating double stabbing that left one man, one woman dead

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A double stabbing incident in New Milford Monday lead to the death of two individuals from Danbury.

Monday evening around 7 p.m. New Milford Police Department received a 911 call from a male witness who reported a physical altercation and stabbing on Young’s Field in New Milford.

According to the witness, the male assailant fled the scene on foot and entered the Housatonic River from its east bank.

When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was treated on-scene by EMS and transported the female to Danbury Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police report an extensive search of the area was done Monday night by K9 units and divers. At approximately 9:15 p.m., diving teams found the body of the assailant, a 32-year-old man, in the Housatonic River.

Investigators say the victim and assailant knew each other and both reside in Danbury.

Police say the scene is contained and there is no threat to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s autopsy for both individuals is set for Tuesday.

New Milford Police are investigating the circumstances that lead to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call NMPD: 860-355-3133.

