(WTNH) — A man from New York is facing charges after he was arrested at Bradley Airport.

Officials say 27-year-old Joshua Colon was taken into custody Friday night. Police say he is accused of stealing someone’s credit card and forging their signature.

Colon is expected to appear in Enfield court later Monday.

