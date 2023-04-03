WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New York was arrested in Wilton on a warrant for identity theft in Connecticut following arrests in several other states.

Archie Longson, 43, of New York City was arrested for the charges of identity theft in the first degree, larceny in the first degree, forgery in the second degree, two counts of forgery in the third degree, and criminal impersonation.

Archie Longson | Photo courtesy Wilton PD

The charges stem from an incident where a victim found two fraudulent transactions on their bank account, totaling $20,500, according to Wilton police. A withdrawal of $8,000 was made at a bank in Connecticut, and a bank check in the name of Longson was purchased for the amount of $12,500.

Longson was originally arrested in Cambridge, Mass. after attempting to withdraw money from the victim’s account with a fake ID, police said. Previously, he was detained in New Hampshire for fraud-related crimes, as well as Newport, New York for similar charges.

On March 23, Longson was transported to Wilton and detained on a court-set bail of $250,000.