New York man charged in Essex double stabbing

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man has been charged in a double stabbing in Essex.

24-year-old Ronald Brooks of Staten Island turned himself in Thursday, according to Connecticut State Police.

The stabbing happened last month in the parking lot of Best Way Sunoco on Saybrook Road.

A 35-year-old East Hartford man and a 33-year-old Middletown woman were hurt.

Brooks was charged with assault in the first and second degree, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

