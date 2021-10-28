Newington PD charge man with assault, home invasion after injuring ex-girlfriend in her home in front of kids

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Police have arrested a man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her male companion in her home in front of children earlier this month.

Police say, on Oct. 10, Jason Jamaal Haynes, 38, went into the home of his ex-girlfriend and hit her and her male companion in the head with a gun. Haynes then allegedly shot the man who sustained life-altering injuries.

Haynes is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having a firearm. At the time of the assault, there were three juvenile children present; they were not harmed. There was also an active restraining order in place against him at the time of the assault.

Haynes was arrested on Oct. 28 at Hartford Superior Court after his appearance before a judge on an unrelated court case.

For the October incident, Haynes is charged with the following:

Assault in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Home Invasion

Violating a Restraining Order

3 Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Haynes was held on a court-set bond of $975,000 and will appear in court on Oct. 29.