Newington PD charge man with assault, home invasion after injuring ex-girlfriend in her home in front of kids

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Police have arrested a man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her male companion in her home in front of children earlier this month.

Police say, on Oct. 10, Jason Jamaal Haynes, 38, went into the home of his ex-girlfriend and hit her and her male companion in the head with a gun. Haynes then allegedly shot the man who sustained life-altering injuries.

Haynes is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having a firearm. At the time of the assault, there were three juvenile children present; they were not harmed. There was also an active restraining order in place against him at the time of the assault.

Haynes was arrested on Oct. 28 at Hartford Superior Court after his appearance before a judge on an unrelated court case.

For the October incident, Haynes is charged with the following:

  • Assault in the First Degree
  • Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm
  • Home Invasion
  • Violating a Restraining Order
  • 3 Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor
  • Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Haynes was held on a court-set bond of $975,000 and will appear in court on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

CLA West Hartford principal discusses precautions to prevent cyber attacks

News /

Turn your rotting pumpkins into biofuel

News /

Push to get Diwali on Rocky Hill school calendar

News /

Local leaders weigh in after growing concerns of shootings involving officers

News /

State officials encourage women to get annual breast cancer screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

News /

Bristol high school student arrested for bringing airsoft handgun to school

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss