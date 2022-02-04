Newington PD: Man robs Wendy’s with weapon described as a machete

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Wendy’s that occurred on Friday morning.

Around 1:15 A.M. Newington police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Wendy’s restaurant located on the Berlin Turnpike.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a man entered the restaurant through an unlocked door. The restaurant was closed to the public at this time. Employees working at the restaurant shared that the suspect confronted them, demanding money whilst holding a weapon described as a machete.

An employee was able to convince the suspect that the money was locked away and they did not have access to it. The man then stole a cellphone from an employee and exited the restaurant. The man fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.