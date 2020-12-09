Newington police investigate after over 100 vehicles were broken into

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after over 100 cars were broken into in Newington overnight Tuesday.

Newington police say that during the overnight hours, over 100 vehicles were broken into and many had items stolen from them.The majority of the vehicles had windows that were smashed in so the suspects could gain entry.

According to police, all the vehicles were located in either businesses or condominium complexes along Kitts Lane, between the Berlin Turnpike and Griswoldville Avenue.

Anyone with information or with surveillance video that captured the break-ins are urged to contact Newington police at 860-594-6236.