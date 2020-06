EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington woman is facing charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate-84 West in East Hartford Wednesday evening.

State Police located and stopped 36-year-old Vanessa Alejos near Exit 56 on I-84 at around 11:22 p.m.

She was arrested and received multiple charges, including driving the wrong way on a divided highway and interfering with an officer.

Alejos was held on a $10,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Thursday.