NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport woman, who worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, has been arrested for stealing from elderly clients.

Newtown Police have charged 54-year old Dominga Juanita Bush with larceny 1st degree and forgery 3rd degree.

According to police the charges follow a 5 month investigation into allegations she stole and misappropriated money from elderly clients banking account while working for them as a CNA. The arrest report does not state how much money she is alleged to have stolen or misappropriated.

Bush has been released on a $50,000 bond and is due in Danbury Superior Court on July 19th.