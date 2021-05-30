Newtown PD: Student arrested for racist remarks made during virtual class in Fall 2020

NEWTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown Police arrested a juvenile late Friday for cybercrime-related racist remarks made during a virtual class last fall.

The student is charged with three counts of ridicule on account of race, three counts of computer crime 5th degree, three counts of disorderly conduct.

Authorities report the investigation lasted six months long after an unknown person was accessing Google Classrooms at Newtown High School and using racial epithets, in an abusive and disruptive manner, according to police.

“This was a lengthy investigation, led by SRO William Chapman. The extensive investigation required the use of multiple search warrant applications and computer forensics to be served on internet platforms used by the suspected juvenile,” said Lt. Bahamonde. “Computer crime investigations tend to be lengthy in time and complicated. It is a credit to the resolute SRO Chapman and Monckton displayed in this investigation.”

The juvenile was released to his parents with a court date in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.