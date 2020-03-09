Newtown woman attempts to register a vehicle after stealing it

LEDYARD, Conn (WTNH) — A Newtown woman turned herself in to police Thursday after she attempted to register a stolen vehicle last year.

In December 2019, Ledyard Police Department received a complaint stating Amy DeLoughy, 44, of Newtown attempted to purchase and register a stolen vehicle through fraudulent means.

Deloughy is charged with forgery and motor vehicle title certificate fraud.

New London Superior Court approved an affidavit and an arrest warrant for DeLoughy February 25, 2020. Deloughy turned herself in to police March 5. She made bond and is set to appear in court on March 19.