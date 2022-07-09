WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Wednesday night while out with other kids, Waterbury Police say.

Officers arrived in response to a report of shots fired at 1873 N Main St. around 11 p.m., where the boy was shot while outside in the Truman Apartments Housing Complex. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital before a precautionary visit to Connecticut Children’s Medical Hospital.

The boy is considered to be in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.