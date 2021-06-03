North Branford PD: ATMs robbed from two gas stations overnight Thursday

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Branford police are investigating two ‘smash and grab’ robberies that happened at two local gas stations overnight Thursday.

Police said a gas station on the 1300 block of Middletown Avenue in Northford was hit at around 1:15 a.m. Another gas station on the 200 block of Foxon Road in North Branford was hit at around 1:30 a.m.

Police told News 8 that the front of both gas stations sustained heavy damage and had the ATMs taken.

The investigation is ongoing and is in the preliminary stage at this time.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scenes and will update this story as more information comes in.