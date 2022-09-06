The image of the robbery suspect (IMAGE: North Branford Police)

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for the suspect behind an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms Foxon Road in North Branford on Monday.

Police received a 911 call reporting an attempted robbery just before 6:30 p.m., police said.

The suspect reportedly jumped behind the counter and held a knife to the neck of a female clerk and demanded money, according to the police.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan prior to the arrival of the officers, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, weighing 180 pounds, who stood between five 9 to 11 inches tall. He wore a black and white hooded jacket, dark-colored pants and a black and blue backpack, police said.

The clerk was able to fight off the suspect and he fled in an unknown direction according to police.

The North Branford Detective Bureau is investigating the crime.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 203-484-2704 or the anonymous tip line at 203-484-2201.