North Branford police looking for bank robbery suspect

Photo: North Branford Police

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in North Branford are looking for a man who robbed the Key Bank on Foxon Road Friday afternoon.

The suspect passed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon and demanded money, according to police.

No weapon was displayed, police say, and the suspect got away on foot with the cash.

Police say the suspect was wearing a light colored hooded Columbia jacket, baseball cap, and light colored sneakers.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call North Branford police.

