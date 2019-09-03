North Haven man accused of forcing way into a home while armed

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old is facing charges after attempting to barge into a Wallingford home with several weapons in hand on August 17.

Wallingford Police said at around 11:15 pm, Bradley Doyle of North Haven attempted to force his way into the home when the door opened. Doyle was armed with a knife in one hand and a firearm in the other. The person inside was able to force the door closed and call police, leaving Doyle outside.

Doyle was later found at a party in West Haven, according to police. Doyle told police he had been at the party since 10:00 pm and was not in Wallingford that night. He later admitted to changing out of clothes that matched his description.

Further investigation and phone records confirmed to police Doyle was in Wallingford that evening and did not arrive at the party until around 11:40 pm.

The victim told police they knew Doyle, as he had previously dated the victim’s relative.

Doyle was arrested on August 27th and received multiple charges including Burglary, Providing a False Statement and Criminal Trespass.

He was held on $75,000 bond and appeared in court on August 28th.

