NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven Police are looking for a man who had fraudulently withdrawn money from a victim’s bank account last month.

Around 12:45 p.m. on October 16, police say the man went to KeyBank on Washington Avenue and had withdrawn $9,000 from the victim’s account.

Police say he used a fake ID card to act as the account owner.

Anyone with information on the suspect, call North Haven Police at (203) 239-5321.