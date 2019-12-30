Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

North Haven police investigate possible armed robbery

Crime

by: Monika Zachara (WTNH Intern)

Posted: / Updated:
north-haven_police-department_1523901575352.jpg

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police are investigating a possible armed robbery at Hansen Park Sunday night.

At approximately 9 p.m. police received a report of a possible armed robbery. The suspect was driving a red older model SUV/wagon.

A witness in the area was following the suspected vehicle on Roarke/Mill Road. The witness stopped following the vehicle after hearing what was believed to be gunshots.

No robbery victim has come forward. Anyone who may have seen, heard, or has surveillance footage that can be helpful to the investigation can contact Detective Sgt. Cliff Hill at 203-239-5321 X247.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Rescue underway at New Haven construction site

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue underway at New Haven construction site"

Police looking for man who robbed bank in Woodbridge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police looking for man who robbed bank in Woodbridge"

Kwanzaa celebration at Wilson Library

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Kwanzaa celebration at Wilson Library"

Woman arrested for DUI in North Haven crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested for DUI in North Haven crash"

Police investigate homicide at Dixwell Avenue gas station

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigate homicide at Dixwell Avenue gas station"

New Haven Mayor Elect Justin Elicker announces appointees to his administration ahead of swearing in New Years Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Mayor Elect Justin Elicker announces appointees to his administration ahead of swearing in New Years Day"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss