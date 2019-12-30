North Haven police investigate possible armed robbery

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police are investigating a possible armed robbery at Hansen Park Sunday night.

At approximately 9 p.m. police received a report of a possible armed robbery. The suspect was driving a red older model SUV/wagon.

A witness in the area was following the suspected vehicle on Roarke/Mill Road. The witness stopped following the vehicle after hearing what was believed to be gunshots.

No robbery victim has come forward. Anyone who may have seen, heard, or has surveillance footage that can be helpful to the investigation can contact Detective Sgt. Cliff Hill at 203-239-5321 X247.