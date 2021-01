NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police are investigating an armed robbery from early Saturday morning at the Cumberland Farms on State Street.

Police said two men in their 20s entered the store and pointed a handgun at a clerk, demanding money around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects left the area in what police believe is a black Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call North Haven police.