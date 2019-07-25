North Windham man charged with attempted murder after injuring man in machete attack

NORTH WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested on attempted murder charges after seriously injuring another man with a machete in North Windham on Wednesday night.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to the home at 60 James Drive where they found a man suffering from a machete wound to his left arm and chest.

According to police, the resident of the home, 52-year-old Doran Shumway, admitted to troopers that he and the victim had a confrontation and that he struck the victim in the arm and chest with a machete.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar helicopter, where he is currently in critical condition.

Shuman was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, disorderly conduct, threatening and reckless endangerment. He was held on $1 million bond.