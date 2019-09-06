Norwalk man accused of interest in committing mass shooting due in court

by: WTNH.com staff

Photo: Norwalk Police Department

(WTNH) — A Norwalk man accused of showing interest in mass shootings is expected to be in court Friday.

Authorities say 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol posted on social media interest in committing a mass shooting.

Wagshol was charged last month with four counts of illegal possession of large-capacity magazines. He was then released last Friday.

His attorney said his client was interested in getting closer to his father, who is a gun enthusiast.

