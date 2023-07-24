NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A nightclub in Norwalk allegedly served alcohol to numerous underage young adults under the age of 21 over the weekend, according to police.

Norwalk police officers who were patrolling the Washington Street area on Saturday night were advised that numerous underage people were consuming alcoholic beverages inside the Saltwater SoNo Restaurant & Bar and Jala Jala Nightclub.

The officers then relayed the information to the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division. The investigators then responded to the Saltwater Restaurant and Jala Jala Nightclub to perform a compliance check for underage drinking.

During the compliance check, 93 young adults under the age of 21 were found inside the bar. Police identified all of the young adults and released them at the scene.

Police said the bar and restaurant were allowed to continue regular operations for the rest of the evening.

The Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division referred the case to the Connecticut Liquor Commission for administrative action.

“Enforcement is critical for issues such as these on Washington Street and across our city:

underage drinking has far-reaching impacts, from the safety and wellbeing of our community

members of all ages, to the quality-of-life issues that it raises for area residents. The Norwalk

Police Department will continue to take steps to deter the underage use of alcohol and illegal

sales to minors,” Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3111 or by submitting anonymous information to the Norwalk Police Department website.