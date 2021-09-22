Norwich man arrested, charged with manslaughter in connection to domestic incident in January

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to a domestic incident that took place in January.

On Jan. 3 at around 6:46 p.m., police were dispatched to 76 Newton St. in Norwich for a domestic violence complaint. Police later learned a domestic incident took place at 245 Dunham St.

Police said the victim was transported to William Backus Hospital for head injuries and later succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 17.

After extensive investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Michael Gervais, 57, of Norwich. Gervais was located at his residence today where the warrant was served by police.

Gervais is charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

Gervais was issued a $150,000 court set bond. He is set to appear in court Thursday in Norwich.

If anyone has further information in regard to the incident, they can contact lead investigating Detective Peter Karasuk at 860-886-5561 – Ext. 3155.

