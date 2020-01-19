Norwich man arrested for murder after domestic stabbing, police investigating

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man was arrested for murder after a domestic stabbing incident Saturday night.

Norwich Police responded to reports of an active assault at 31 Sandy Lane, Norwich around 10:05 p.m.

NPD discovered the victim, Jason Beck, 33, of Norwich stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

After conducting a thorough investigation, it was determined that during a domestic-related incident, Jeffery Stovall, 22, of Norwich stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife. Stovall has been arrested for the murder of Beck.

The two men are reported to live in the same location. The stabbing took place at their place of residence.

Police report that this is an isolated incident and that Stovall acted alone.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call them: 860-886-5561